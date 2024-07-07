Milwaukee Brewers Closing in on Dubious Franchise Record as a Result of Injuries
It's seemingly a miracle that the Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the National League Central at this point in the year. Not only does Milwaukee lead the division, they are up by 5.0 games over the St. Louis Cardinals.
No one thought the Brewers would be here considering they traded away ace pitcher Corbin Burnes in the offseason, lost co-ace Brandon Woodruff for the year to injury, haven't had All-Star closer Devin Williams and also saw manager Craig Counsell depart for the Chicago Cubs.
In addition to all that, they've lost prospect Robert Gasser and veteran pitcher Wade Miley for the season to injury as well. Because of all the injuries, the Brewers are now closing in on a dubious record in franchise history.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
The Brewers took a flier on starter Aaron Civale by acquiring him from Tampa for a fringe prospect while assuming his $4.9 million salary. Yet, Civale had just a 5.07 ERA in 17 starts with a 1.379 WHIP for the Rays, and gave up four earned runs and three homers against the Dodgers in his Brewers’ debut.
The Brewers have already used 16 different starting pitchers this season, one shy of the franchise record set in 1969.
Stability is something that every rotation wants and unfortunately the Brewers just haven't been able to get it. In addition to trading for Civale, they also acquired Dallas Keuchel earlier this year. He had been pitching in Triple-A with the Mariners.
They'll take on the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET.
