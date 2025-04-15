Minnesota Twins Fan Support Hits Historic Low in Monday Loss to New York Mets
The Minnesota Twins lost 5-1 to the New York Mets on Monday night at Target Field, dropping to 5-12 on the season. The Twins are in fourth place in the American League Central and they would be looking even worse if not for the presence of the Chicago White Sox in the same division.
The Twins mustered just three hits, with Matt Wallner getting two of them. Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa are both hitting under .180 for the season and Royce Lewis continues to be hurt.
And the fans appear to be turning on the team as well.
Per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic on social media:
#MNTwins announced attendance: 10,240
That's the lowest announced attendance in the history of Target Field, aside from COVID-impacted seasons.
Look, it's a Monday in April, so it is understandable why the crowd would be lower, but the Mets - and Juan Soto - are a big draw, so to see those numbers are eye-opening. After making the playoffs in 2023, the Twins appeared primed to go on a run, but finances have evidently gotten in the way.
The team dealt Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners before the 2024 season and let Sonny Gray go in free agency. They also let Carlos Santana and Max Kepler go this year while doing little to nothing to replace them.
The team is going through the sale process, which could contribute to a lack of spending, but regardless, the fans appear fed up.
The Twins will play the Mets again on Tuesday night.
