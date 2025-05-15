Minnesota Twins Put Together Historic Hot Streak For Second Straight Year
The Minnesota Twins took both games of a doubleheader from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, winning the first game 6-3 and the second game 8-6 at Camden Yards.
With the wins, Minnesota is now 23-20 while the losses drop Baltimore to a disappointing 15-26. After starting off 13-20, the Twins have now won 10 straight games, creating some unique baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS:
2024: Twins were 7-13, then won 12 straight
2025: Twins were 13-20, have now won 10 straight
The @Twins are the first team in MLB history to be below .500 and then reel off 10 straight wins 2 seasons in a row.
The Twins folded over the last six weeks of the 2024 season, so they'll hope to avoid the same fate this year. However, the American League Central looks more competitive than initially expected as Minnesota's 23-20 record is only good enough for fourth place entering play on Thursday.
In the game two win on Wednesday, Kody Clemens went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. The team pounded out 10 hits in all.
Baltimore had a 6-4 lead after three innings but the Twins were able to rally with one run in the fifth and three runs in the top of the eighth.
The Twins are off on Thursday but they'll be back in action again on Friday night when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Minnesota has yet to announce a starting pitcher for that contest, while the Brewers will go with right-hander Chad Patrick.
