MLB Home Run Leaders on Pace to Combine For Historic Achievement in 2025
Even with Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge sitting atop the home run race at the moment, the Seattle Mariners catcher and New York Yankees outfielder are far from the only sluggers putting up gaudy numbers this season.
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez hit two home runs Saturday, then two more Sunday, to bring his season total to 35. That is good for the most in the National League, just ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who hit his 33rd and 34th bombs against the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend.
Then there's Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who is up to 32 homers thanks to a solo shot on Friday and a grand slam on Saturday.
Raleigh still has the belt through Sunday with 38, while Judge got up to 36 in the Yankees' series finale against the Atlanta Braves.
As noted by Talkin' Baseball, those five each are on pace to hit at least 52 home runs in 2025. Should they all keep it up, it would mark the first season in MLB history that featured more than four players reaching the 50-homer threshold.
There have been two MLB seasons that featured exactly four 50-home run hitters.
Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Ken Griffey Jr. and Greg Vaughn all reached the milestone in 1998. Sosa did so again in 2001, that time getting joined by Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez and Alex Rodriguez.
Those campaigns came in the height of the steroid era, though, which makes the collective home run barrage of 2025 all the more impressive. But with just over two months remaining in the season, it isn't as if Raleigh, Judge, Suárez, Ohtani and Schwarber have reached the finish line just yet.
Raleigh is on pace for 63 homers, which would break the single-season American League record. Bonds, McGwire and Sosa are the only players who ever hit more in one year, with each of them doing so in the National League while notably being linked to performance-enhancing drugs.
