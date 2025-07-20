Toronto Blue Jays Tie Long-Standing Franchise Record, Extend Home Winning Streak
With a sweep – and history – on the line, the Toronto Blue Jays successfully defended their home turf Sunday afternoon.
José Berríos immediately gave up a run in the top of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants, only for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to steal it right back with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame. Toronto took a 3-1 through three, then went up 7-2 through five thanks to additional homers out of George Springer and Addison Barger.
The Giants didn't go down easy, answering with a four-run sixth, but the Blue Jays held strong and won 8-6. On top of wrapping up their sweep, it also marked the team's 10th straight win at Rogers Centre.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that ties the Blue Jays' franchise record for the most consecutive home wins. The only other time they reached the same mark was 40 years ago, all the way back in 1985.
Toronto was still playing at Exhibition Stadium at the time, though, making this the longest winning streak in Rogers Centre history.
A win over the New York Yankees on Monday would break the all-time franchise record. Toronto already notched a four-game sweep against New York from June 30 to July 3.
The Blue Jays now hold a 3.5-game lead atop the AL East at 58-41, despite their plus-26 run differential ranking fourth in the division. No team in MLB has more home victories than Toronto, though, so the club could continue to thrive just by staying strong in their own backyard.
Related MLB Stories
- ADELL VS. PHANATIC: The Phillie Phanatic claimed victory in his pregame fight with Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell on Sunday, continuing his reign of terror against the Philadelphia Phillies' opponents. CLICK HERE
- BRAVES MELTDOWN: The Atlanta Braves' bullpen fell apart in historic fashion on Saturday, giving up nine hits, four walks, four home runs and a grand slam in their eventual loss to the New York Yankees. CLICK HERE
- CARROLL MAKES HISTORY: Corbin Carroll now has four multi-home run games and three multi-triple games this season, making the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder the only player in MLB history to achieve both feats. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.