MLB Sets Record For Highest Total Attendance Ever on a Pre-June Wednesday
Wednesday was an eventful day across baseball, featuring walk offs, web gems and offensive explosions alike.
And there were plenty of fans in the stands to enjoy it all go down in-person.
MLB announced Thursday that an average of 31,350 fans attended its 17 games played on Wednesday. The total attendance of 501,596 fans marked the largest ever on a Wednesday in either April or May.
Of course, the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles, as well as the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals, played split doubleheaders. That boosted the gross number, since the crowds at Camden Yards and Citizens Bank Park effectively double dipped, but the record stands nonetheless.
Dodger Stadium drew a crowd of 50,071, beating out the 43,766 fans who saw the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Angels and the 43,585 who attended the Cincinnati Reds' showdown with the Chicago White Sox.
Wednesday's showing continued a positive trend of fan turnout across the league this season. The league-wide attendance on April 18 was the highest for a Friday in April with no home openers since 2008, while the average attendance in April as a whole reached its highest mark since 2017.
