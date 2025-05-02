MLB Average Attendance Reaches Post-COVID High in April Despite Roadblocks
With baseball season in full swing, fans have shown an eagerness to fill the stands that hasn't been seen post-pandemic.
MLB Communications announced Thursday that the league averaged 27,261 fans per game through the month of April. That is the highest average attendance at this point in the season since 2017.
What makes that even more notable is that two teams – the Tampa Bay Rays and Athletics – are playing in minor league parks. The Rays have an average attendance of 10,046 at George M. Steinbrenner Field amid Tropicana Field's repairs, while the A's have drawn an average of 9,836 to their temporary home in West Sacramento ahead of their move to Las Vegas.
Even with those numbers dragging the overall figure down, baseball fans have still come out in droves.
The league-wide attendance on April 18 was the highest for a Friday in April with no home openers since 2008. The crowd the New York Mets drew to Citi Field for their recent seven-game homestand was the largest since the club left Shea Stadium.
And with the weather getting better in May, then summer starting in June, the numbers should only go up from here.
