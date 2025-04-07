Multi-Time All-Star Does Something He's Never Done in Career on Sunday For Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park in Detroit. With the win, and the sweep, the Tigers are now 5-4 on the young season. The White Sox, coming off a 41-121 season last year, are now 2-7.
The much-maligned Javier Baez featured prominently in the Tigers win, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. He also did something he's never done in his career: Play center field.
The Tigers are tying to find ways to get Baez, 32, on the field consistently and in a position to succeed. Signed to a six-year deal before the 2022 deal, he's been a colossal disappointment in Detroit. Through the previous three seasons, he's hit just .222 with a .263 on-base percentage. He's got only 32 homers and 166 RBIs. He's already played shortstop, third base and center this season.
For his career, he's a 12-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and Tigers. He helped Chicago win the World Series in 2016, pairing with Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Anthony Rizzo to make one of the best cores in baseball. He has four seasons of 20 homers or more, though he hasn't accomplished that since 2021.
He's a two-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger winner and a Gold Glover.
The Tigers will be back in action for a rare Monday afternoon contest against the New York Yankees with first pitch coming at 3:10 p.m. ET.
Veteran left-hander Carlos Rodon will pitch for the Yankees while righty Casey Mize takes the ball for the Tigers.
