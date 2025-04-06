Los Angeles Dodgers Place Two-Time Cy Young Winner on Injured List with Concerning Ailment
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell on the 15-day injured list because of shoulder inflammation. They made the announcement on social media on Sunday afternoon.
It's the second high-profile injury of the week for LA, who also lost Freddie Freeman to an ankle injury. Snell, 32, signed a five-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason. It's worth nearly $140 million and comes with a team option for 2030.
He's 1-0 this season, pitching to a 2.00 ERA in 9.0 innings. He's struck out just four batters in those innings.
A 10-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Dodgers, Snell is 77-58 lifetime. A one-time All-Star, he won the Cy Young Award in both 2018 and 2023. Though the Dodgers won the World Series last season, they dealt with significant attrition on the pitching staff, losing Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May for significant portions of the year. Gonsolin and May missed the entire season. Walker Buehler only pitched in half the year as well after coming back from a 2022 Tommy John surgery.
The Dodgers think they have more depth to overcome injuries this year after signing Roki Sasaki and getting Gonsolin and May back. They are out to a 9-1 start on the season will finish out a big early-season series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon.
The Phillies are 6-2 and won the National League East a season ago.
