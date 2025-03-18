New St. Louis Cardinals Reliever to Do Something Not Seen in Last 25 Years of Team History
New St. Louis Cardinals reliever Phil Maton will make some fun and unique team history of the last 25 years in 2025 because of his uniform number.
Per the popular @NumbersMLB account on "X:"
RHP Phil Maton will wear number 88. Last worn on the field by RHP Dave Wainhouse in 2000. Coach Packy Elkins has switched to number 86. #Cardinals
Maton was just signed to a one-year deal back on March 13.
Now 31, Maton is an eight-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets.
He's 19-15 in his career with a 4.16 ERA, and he appeared in 71 games last season between the Rays and Mets. He helped the Mets get to the NLCS, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games, and he won the World Series in 2022 with the Astros.
Normally dependable, Maton has appeared in at least 65 games in each of the last four seasons, and he also made 23 appearances in the 60-game COVID season.
His signing should make the Cardinals bullpen better, but it's a somewhat curious move overall, given that the Cardinals have positioned themselves as a "step-back" organization this season. Clearly looking to shed some payroll, the team allowed Paul Goldschmidt to leave in free agency while also declining options on veterans Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.
They also spent the offseason looking for ways to trade Nolan Arenado, though they haven't done so yet. They sill could as the season progresses.
Opening Day is March 27.
