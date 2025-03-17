Milwaukee Brewers Get More Tough Injury News, as Another Starter Hits the Injured List
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Tobias Myers is headed to the injured list with an oblique issue, though the team says it's better than they initially feared.
Per Brewers reporter Curt Hogg on social media:
Tobias Myers will begin the year on the injured list with an oblique strain, but the Brewers feel they can get it under control fairly quickly. “Better than we were expecting,” Pat Murphy said. A return in April “could be in play.”
This is just another blow for a Brewers' staff that has dealt with a lot of attrition over the last year.
Aaron Ashby has already experienced spring training issues, and DL Hall and Robert Gasser are on the 60-day injured list. Brandon Woodruff is working his way back from serious right shoulder surgery in 2023, and comes with significant question marks.
Forced into a starting rotation spot to cover for last year's injury issues, Myers went 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA over 27 starts for the Brewers in 2024. He struck out 127 batters in 138.0 innings and helped lead Milwaukee to a National League Central crown and a trip to the playoffs.
At this point, it's safe to assume that Freddy Peralta, Nestor Cortes and Jose Quintana are in the Brewers rotation, though it's unclear who else will make up the five-man group for manager Pat Murphy.
The Brewers will continue Cactus League play for the next week and change before opening up the regular season on March 27 at the New York Yankees.
