San Francisco Giants’ Wilmer Flores Joins Historic Company With Clutch RBI
Locked in a 0-0 contest Wednesday night, the San Francisco Giants needed to convert on a bases-loaded opportunity to take a commanding lead over the Milwaukee Brewers.
That’s exactly what they did, since their most clutch batter just so happened to be the one stepping up to the plate with no outs in the sixth.
Wlmer Flores worked his way to a 1-2 count, then sent a grounder up the middle just beyond shortstop Joey Ortiz’s reach. Two runners came around to score on the single, sparking a four-run rally for the Giants.
Those were Flores’ 26th and 27th RBIs through just 25 games this season. He is now batting .258 with an .807 OPS on the whole, but .387 with an 1.118 OPS with runners in scoring position.
According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Flores’ 27 RBIs are the fifth-most by a Giants’ player through the first 25 games of a season since the franchise moved to San Francisco in 1958. It is the highest mark in 30 years, dating back to Matt Williams’ 29 RBIs that opened the 1995 campaign.
Willie Mays still owns the record at 34, while Orlando Cepeda shares the No. 2 spot with Williams. Willie McCovey stands alone at No. 4 with 28 RBIs.
Flores now leads MLB in RBIs. The 33-year-old designated hitter has also already surpassed his RBI total from 2024, when he notched just 26 across 71 games.
By holding on to win 4-2 against the Brewers on Wednesday, the Giants went up 2-1 in the four-game set at Oracle Park. San Francisco can clinch the series with a win Thursday, with the finale slated to get underway at 3:45 p.m. ET.
