Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds Getting Historic Production From Bottom of Lineup
Austin Wynns may have been the Cincinnati Reds’ No. 9 hitter on Wednesday, but he certainly didn’t play like it.
The journeyman catcher was a triple shy of the cycle against the Miami Marlins, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Wynns is now batting .500 with a 1.421 OPS through 10 games this season, routinely filling one of the bottom two spots in the Reds’ lineup.
Wynns’ breakout is similar to Carson Kelly’s from earlier in the season. In his first 10 games with the Chicago Cubs, Kelly posted a 1.538 OPS filling the same role as Wynns.
According to OptaSTATS, Kelly’s OPS was the second-highest by any player to hit eighth or later in the lineup in their first 10 games of a season in the live ball era, which dates back to 1920. Wynns now ranks No. 4 on that same list.
Sandy Alomar Jr. owns the all-time record at 1.739, while Jim Tobin is between Kelly and Wynns at 1.484.
While the pair of NL Central catchers were not expected to post video game numbers in 2025, both Kelly and Wynns have ascended to consistent roles thanks to their surprise breakouts.
