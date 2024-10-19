New York Mets Fight Off Elimination By Doing Something Not Seen in 22 Years of History
The New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-6 on Friday afternoon in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field.
With the win, the Mets staved off elimination for at least another day. They now trail the best-of-seven series 3-2. The Dodgers are one win away from their first trip to the World Series since 2020.
The Mets pounded out 14 hits in the victory, including a big three-run home run from Pete Alonso, but they also did something we haven't seen in baseball for the last 22 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
the Mets are the first team to not strike out in a postseason game since the Angels in Game 2 of the 2002 World Series
11th such postseason instance overall and the 3rd in the expansion era (1961)
Jack Flaherty and two other relievers for Los Angeles just couldn't miss bats on Friday. Flaherty lasted only three innings and gave up eight earned runs.
It sounds cliche, but just putting the ball in play has big-time benefits. In today's baseball, teams will generally sacrifice contact for damage but the Mets proved that you don't have to do that in this game. There was traffic on the bases all afternoon and they forced the Dodgers to make plays, which is a good recipe for success.
The two teams will be off on Saturday as they travel across country for Game 6, which will be played in Los Angeles on Sunday night at 8:08 p.m. ET.
