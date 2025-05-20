New York Mets' Juan Soto Continues His Historic Run on Bases in Monday Loss
After a loss on Sunday night against the New York Yankees, the New York Mets fell again on Monday night, this time against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
The 3-1 loss has the Mets at 29-19 while the win moved the Red Sox to 24-25. Kodai Senga took the loss on the mound after surrendering three earned runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out five.
He's now 4-3 with a 1.43 ERA.
Offensively, the Mets had eight hits, but seven of them were singles. Juan Soto went 1-for-4 with one of those singles and a stolen base, creating some unique personal history on the bases.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Juan Soto has 4 SB in his last 5 games
That’s the most in any 5-game span of his career
Not known for his running ability, Soto's career-high in steals is just 12, which he hit in both 2019 and 2023. The 26-year-old, who was signed to a 15-year contract this past offseason, is hitting .246 with eight homers and 20 RBIs.
One of the best hitters in baseball since his debut in 2019, he's a batting champion, a World Series champion (2019), a four-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger.
The Mets and Red Sox will play again on Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. ET. The Mets will send right-hander Clay Holmes to the rubber while the Red Sox have not listed a starter yet as of this posting.
Holmes, the former Yankees closer, is 5-2 with a 3.14 ERA this season as a starter.
Related MLB Stories
MAJOR COLLECTIBLE SELLS: The final baseball used in the 1986 World Series jus sold at auction for $183,000. CLICK HERE:
WHAT'S THE DEAL? Marcus Stroman hasn't pitched much this year for the Yankees, but his trade value is going up? Why? CLICK HERE:
TORKIN' AROUND: Spencer Torkelson, a former No. 1 pick in the draft, is off to a historic start for the Detroit Tigers. CLICK HERE: