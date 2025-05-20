Fastball

New York Mets' Juan Soto Continues His Historic Run on Bases in Monday Loss

The Mets dropped their second straight game on Monday, falling against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, but Juan Soto continued to fill his stat sheet in a way he never has.

After a loss on Sunday night against the New York Yankees, the New York Mets fell again on Monday night, this time against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The 3-1 loss has the Mets at 29-19 while the win moved the Red Sox to 24-25. Kodai Senga took the loss on the mound after surrendering three earned runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out five.

He's now 4-3 with a 1.43 ERA.

Offensively, the Mets had eight hits, but seven of them were singles. Juan Soto went 1-for-4 with one of those singles and a stolen base, creating some unique personal history on the bases.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Juan Soto has 4 SB in his last 5 games

That’s the most in any 5-game span of his career

Not known for his running ability, Soto's career-high in steals is just 12, which he hit in both 2019 and 2023. The 26-year-old, who was signed to a 15-year contract this past offseason, is hitting .246 with eight homers and 20 RBIs.

One of the best hitters in baseball since his debut in 2019, he's a batting champion, a World Series champion (2019), a four-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger.

The Mets and Red Sox will play again on Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. ET. The Mets will send right-hander Clay Holmes to the rubber while the Red Sox have not listed a starter yet as of this posting.

Holmes, the former Yankees closer, is 5-2 with a 3.14 ERA this season as a starter.

