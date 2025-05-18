Incredible Collectible From 1986 New York Mets World Series Just Sold for $183,000
The final baseball used in the 1986 World Series has sold at auction for $183,000, according to a report from Cllct. The New York Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox in seven games during that series, and that represents the most recent championship for New York.
The 1986 series is the same one where Bill Buckner famously had the ball go through his legs in Game 6, but the Mets still had to win another game in order to capture the title, which they did.
Per Cllct:
The ball, which last sold at auction a decade ago for $71,700, is signed by Carter and Orosco and inscribed, "Last out game ball of the 1986 World Series. Jesse Orosco struck out Mary Barrett to make the Mets the World Champions in Shea Stadium, Final score 8-5. Mets in 7 Games."
The ball had originally been estimated to sell for $80,000. The Mets reached the World Series in 2000, losing to the New York Yankees, and 2015, losing to the Kansas City Royals. They also got to the National League Championship Series in 2024, but were beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
As for the Red Sox, that series loss in 1986 continued the infamous "Curse of the Bambino," which lasted until they won the World Series in 2004. Since then, Boston has captured titles in 2007, 2013 and 2018.
They are currently 23-24, but they have a roster built to win, so they should be in contention all the way through the rest of the season. As for the Mets, they are 29-17 and own the best record in the National League East entering play on Sunday.
