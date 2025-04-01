New York Mets' Pete Alonso Continues to Move Up Prestigious List in Team Home Run History
The New York Mets rolled the Miami Marlins on Monday night by a score of 10-4. With the win, the Mets move to 2-2 on the young season while the Marlins fell to 3-2.
The Mets pounded out 11 hits in the win, with seven different starters getting in the hit column. Luis Torrens went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Pete Alonso was also 2-for-4 with a grand slam, four RBIs and two runs scored.
He also continues to move up the Mets all-time home run leaderboard, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in Mets history:
Darryl Strawberry: 252
David Wright: 242
Pete Alonso: 227
A lifetime .249 hitter, Alonso has hit every home run of his career in a Mets uniform. There was a thought that he would leave in free agency over the offseason, but he ended up returning to Queens. A former second-round pick of the Mets in 2016, Alonso is a multi-time All-Star and a multi-home Home Run Derby champion.
He's hitting .231 through the first four games of the season.
The Mets played this game without superstar Francisco Lindor, who was out because of the birth of his child.
The two teams will meet again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mets' right-hander Kodai Senga will make his first start of the year while former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara takes the mound for Miami. Senga made only one regular season appearance last year because of injury issues and Alcantara missed the entire year while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
