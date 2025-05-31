New York Mets Ride Pair of Francisco Lindor Home Runs to Historic Winning Streak
When Francisco Lindor led off the bottom of the first with a home run Friday night, the New York Mets could pretty much pencil in the win.
The 31-year-old shortstop put his team up 1-0 with the early bomb, but the Colorado Rockies eventually made it a 3-2 ballgame in the seventh. Lindor doubled down in the eighth, though, hitting another solo homer to help New York secure the 4-2 victory.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the Mets have now won 25 consecutive regular season games when Lindor hits a home run. That is tied for the second-longest streak of the kind since 1900.
Carl Furillo led the Brooklyn Dodgers to 29 consecutive wins in the games in which he homered between 1951 and 1953, breaking the record previously held by Lou Gehrig from 1927 to 1928. Ken Caminiti, like Lindor, tied Gehrig's mark between 1997 and 1998.
Friday also marked Lindor's 21st career multi-home run performance, dating back to his time with the Cleveland Guardians. He ranks third among MLB shortstops in that category, three behind Ernie Banks and 12 behind Alex Rodriguez.
Lindor is now batting .278 with 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and an .827 OPS on the season. The Mets, meanwhile, have won five of their last six and now sit at 35-22.
