Toronto Blue Jays' Blowout Win Helps Franchise Achieve Feat Not Seen in 136 Years
The Toronto Blue Jays put a beating on the Athletics on Thursday, continuing a roller coaster month that earned them a spot in the history books.
Just four days after they lost 13-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Blue Jays beat the A's 12-0. It was nearly as explosive of a win as Toronto's 14-0 victory over the San Diego Padres back on May 21.
According to OptaSTATS, the Blue Jays became the third team in MLB history to be involved in three 12-plus-run shutouts over the course of a single calendar month. The only other teams to achieve the feat are the 1899 Philadelphia Phillies, who went 3-0, and the 1886 Brooklyn Trolley Dodgers, who went 0-3.
Thursday's win came about thanks to 6.0 scoreless frames from José Berríos and four home runs from the lineup. Ernie Clement, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer all went yard, accounting for eight runs on their four bombs.
The Blue Jays are now 3-1 since getting swept by the Rays last weekend, improving to 12-8 since May 8. They will face off against the A's again on Friday, with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET.
Sam Connon