New York Mets Star Juan Soto On Pace For Historically Dominant Month of June
Juan Soto wasn't exactly living up to his record-breaking $765 million contract through the first few months of the 2025 season, but the New York Mets have certainly gotten their money's worth in June.
The 26-year-old superstar was batting .231 with a .770 OPS as of May 31. In the four weeks since, Soto is batting .325 with a 1.223 OPS.
As noted by MLB.com's Mike Petriello, Soto is on pace for the fourth-highest single-month OPS in Mets history, minimum 60 plate appearances.
Wayne Garrett set the franchise record with a 1.351 OPS in June 1970. Mike Piazza's 1.268 OPS from July 2001 ranks second, while Fernando Tatis posted a 1.231 OPS in July 2001.
Soto leads all of MLB with 67 walks on the whole this year. He is batting .257 with 19 home runs, 14 doubles, 45 RBIs, 60 runs, nine stolen bases, an .898 OPS and a 3.5 WAR at the season's midpoint.
If Soto can add 11 total bases plus walks over the next three games, he will tie the Mets' single-month record with 94, per StatMuse.
Even though Soto's bat has come to life, the Mets have gone 12-12 this month and fallen into second place in the NL East. They will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, with Friday's series opener on the books for 6:40 p.m. ET.
Sam Connon