New York Mets Starting Rotation Does Something Never Before Seen in Modern Era of History
After signing Juan Soto in the offseason and re-signing Pete Alonso, offense was supposed to be the defining trait for the New York Mets in 2025.
However, in the early going, it's been the team's pitching staff that has carried them.
The Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night 5-4 at Citi Field to run their record to an impressive 16-7 overall. The Phillies fell to 13-10.
Francisco Lindor went 2-for-3 with two home runs and Jesse Winker was 2-for-3, but the pitching dominated once again as Tylor Megill went 5.1 strong innings, surrendering no runs on just one hit. He walked four and struck out 10. He earned the win while Edwin Diaz got his sixth save.
With Megill's performance, the Mets earned an exclusive spot in baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Mets are the first team in the modern era (since 1901) to have their starting pitchers allow fewer than 15 runs (13 runs allowed) and no homers in their first 11 home games of a season.
Of course, the numbers are impressive for New York, but they are even more impressive considering that Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas haven't even taken the mound yet. The duo has been hampered by injuries since spring training.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Cristopher Sanchez will pitch for Philadelphia while Griffin Canning goes for New York.
Sanchez is 2-0 with a 2.96 ERA. Canning is 2-1 with a 3.43.
