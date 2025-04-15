New York Mets' Tylor Megill, Minnesota Twins' Bailey Ober Set For Unique Matchup
Tuesday's showdown between the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins will be a heightened one – literally.
Tylor Megill is set to take the mound for the Mets, while Bailey Ober has been penciled in as the Twins' starter for game two of the three-game series in Minneapolis. Megill, typically the tallest starting pitcher in any given matchup at 6-foot-7, will actually be outdone this time around by the 6-foot-9 Ober.
According to SNY Mets, the combination of Megill and Ober makes for the tallest pitching matchup in MLB since 2018. The two of them are a combined 160 inches tall.
Megill has been an on-and-off member of the Mets' rotation ever since he made his MLB debut in 2021. The righty went 21-21 with a 4.56 ERA, 1.392 WHIP and 1.7 WAR across his first four big league campaigns, but is 2-1 with a 0.63 ERA, 1.256 WHIP and 0.6 WAR so far in 2025.
Ober, like Megill, is a 29-year-old, homegrown right-hander in his fifth MLB season. After going 25-21 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.067 WHIP and 8.1 WAR between 2021 and 2024, though, he is 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA, 1.737 WHIP and -0.2 WAR three starts into this season.
First pitch from Target Field is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- DODGER STADIUM HOSTING OLYMPICS: The International Olympic Committee has approved Los Angeles' plans for most of the venues for the 2028 games, including Dodger Stadium being the site for baseball competition. CLICK HERE
- LINDOR HONORS ROBINSON: Francisco Lindor will wear cleats and a glove that pay homage to Jackie Robinson when the Mets face off against the Twins on Tuesday night. CLICK HERE
- MOTA SUFFERS STROKE: Manny Mota played for the Dodgers from 1969 to 1982, then served as a coach within the organization from 1980 through 2013 and became a Spanish-language broadcaster in 2014. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.