New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Shows Off Custom Jackie Robinson Day Gear
Every player across MLB will wear 42 on their jerseys Tuesday, but New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is going one step further.
Lindor took to Instagram, sharing a sneak preview of the cleats and glove he will be wearing when the Mets face off against the Minnesota Twins on Jackie Robinson Day. His cleats read "Thank You" and are adorned with Robinson's No. 42, while the outside of his glove features a collage of Robinson baseball cards from throughout the years.
"Thank you Jackie for breaking barriers and inspiring generations," Lindor wrote in the caption. "We play with purpose because of you."
MLB has celebrated Jackie Robinson Day every April 15 since 2004. Robinson made his MLB debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, breaking the league's color barrier in the process.
Lindor, a four-time All-Star, finished runner-up in NL MVP voting last season. The 31-year-old Puerto Rican infielder is batting .220 with a .618 OPS and 0.1 WAR through 15 games in 2025.
First pitch between the Mets and Twins from Target Field is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.
