Dodger Stadium to Host Baseball Games at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Dodger Stadium has played host to some big games in recent years, and that won't be changing any time soon.
Of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers have Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and other All-Stars under contract for the foreseeable future, making the club a perennial World Series favorite. But regardless of how the Dodgers fare in coming postseasons, their home will still be at the center of the baseball world.
According to the Los Angeles Times' Thuc Nhi Nguyen, the organization committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics added Dodger Stadium to its venue plan on Tuesday. It will host all baseball competition for the games that get underway in three-and-a-half years' time.
Dodger Stadium previously served as the site for exhibition baseball during the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. It also hosted the semifinals for the 2009 and 2017 World Baseball Classics.
There was not baseball at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the sport did make its long-awaited return at the Tokyo games in 2021. It was previously part of every summer olympics from 1992 through 2008.
The only time baseball has been on the official slate in an Olympics hosted by the United States was at the 1996 Atlanta games. Competition took place at Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium just a year before it was demolished.
Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962, seats 56,000 – the largest capacity of any baseball-specific stadium in the world.
It remains to be seen how MLB will work around the 2028 Olympics, both in terms of schedules and eligibility.
If big league players are allowed to compete – as they are in the World Baseball Classic – the league could implement an Olympic break or delay the All-Star break to line up with the games. If that doesn't get approved, the Dodgers will just have to deal with a two-week road trip while their home field is occupied.
