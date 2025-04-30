Toronto Blue Jays Center Fielder Daulton Varsho Stumbles Into Wild Highlight Catch
Daulton Varsho may still be shaking off a bit of rust, but he is a Gold Glove outfielder at heart.
The Toronto Blue Jays trailed the Boston Red Sox 7-2 in the top of the fourth inning Tuesday night when Dillon Tate gave up a deep fly ball to Jarren Duran. Varsho, who was activated from the injured list a few hours earlier, drifted toward the wall as he tracked it down.
Varsho got tripped up, though, and fell to the ground. And yet, he rolled onto his knees and made a backhanded stab to record the out in spite of the spotty footwork.
From Tate and right fielder Anthony Santander to everyone watching from the dugout, the Blue Jays were left in shock and awe. Varsho himself couldn't help but chuckle as his teammates tipped their caps.
Varsho, 28, won his first career Gold Glove in 2024. The right shoulder surgery he underwent in September cut his season short, however, and kept him sidelined for the first month of the 2025 campaign.
In 136 games last season, Varsho led all MLB outfielders with a Total Zone of 19.
Varsho is off to a solid defensive start in 2025, even if his highlight reel isn't the cleanest thus far.
Related MLB Stories
- VARSHO MAKES DEBUT: Gold Glove outfielder Dualton Varsho was finally cleared to return after missing the first month of the Blue Jays’ season recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent last fall. CLICK HERE
- DEJONG UNDERGOES SURGERY: Paul DeJong suffered a broken nose when he got hit in the face by a pitch on April 15, ultimately opting for surgery that could keep the Nationals infielder out until the All-Star break. CLICK HERE
- MANFRED, TRUMP TALK ROSE: Rob Manfred took a trip to the White House to speak with president Donald Trump earlier this month, discussing Reds legend Pete Rose and his lifetime ban during their meeting. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.