Alex Bregman Matches Manny Ramirez With Historic Start to Boston Red Sox Career
The Boston Red Sox waited until the eve of spring training to bring in Alex Bregman, who has turned out to be one of baseball's most productive players through one month of the regular season.
That continued Tuesday night, when the 31-year-old third baseman went 3-for-5 with a home run in Boston's 10-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Bregman is now batting .331 with 40 hits, 11 doubles, six home runs, 22 runs, 23 RBIs, 12 walks and a .971 OPS so far in 2025.
According to J.P. Long, Bregman is now one of two players with at least 40 hits, five home runs and a .400 on-base percentage in their first 30 games in a Red Sox uniform. The only other person to achieve the feat prior to Bregman was Manny Ramirez, who did so in 2001.
But while Ramirez spent eight seasons in Boston, Bregman's three-year, $120 million contract has opt-out clauses after each season. If he keeps it up at his current level of production, Bregman could hit the open market for the second winter in a row and score an even larger payday in the process.
Bregman was a two-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, one-time Silver Slugger and one-time Gold Glove winner across his nine years with the Houston Astros, posting a 39.6 WAR in that time. The Red Sox are hoping he can rack up a similar number of accolades in Boston, and now he has Ramirez's legacy to compete with as well.
Game two between the Red Sox and Blue Jays is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:07 p.m. ET.
