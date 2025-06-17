New York Yankees Offense in Midst of Historic Struggles Not Seen Since 1990
The New York Yankees lost 1-0 on Monday night, falling in 11 innings against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium. The loss drops New York to 42-29 and makes them losers of four straight. They still lead the American League East.
The offense continued to struggle even despite the return of Giancarlo Stanton, as its stuck in a rut not seen since the 1990 season.
Per Katie Sharp of Statmuse:
Yankees Last 5 Games:
5 Runs, .462 OPS
This is the 1st time since August 9-13, 1990 the Yankees scored 5 or fewer runs and had a .462 OPS or lower in any 5-game span.
The Yankees got eight hits in the loss, but left the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th against the Angels, who improved to 34-37. Aaron Judge went 1-for-3, but saw his average fall to .377 for the year. Stanton was 2-for-4 in his first game action of the season.
The Yankees offense wasted a brilliant start by Clarke Schmidt, who went 7.2 innings. He walked none and struck out three while giving up just four hits.
Jonathan Loaisaga took the loss, giving up just one run in two innings of work.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Will Warren will take the ball for New York while Kyle Hendricks is on the mound for the Halos.
Warren has gone 4-3 with a 4.86 ERA on the season, while Hendricks is now 4-6 with a 5.20 ERA.
