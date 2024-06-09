Aaron Judge a Part of Multiple Historical Notes on Saturday
The New York Yankees were beaten 11-3 by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night but that didn't stop Yankees' star Aaron Judge from being a part of multiple historic notes.
Judge went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored and two RBI. He now has 23 homers for the year and is hitting a cool. 298 with a 1.117 OPS.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Aaron Judge now has 280 career HR, passing Ryan Howard for most in a player’s 1st 1,000 career games
[this was his 901st game]
And more...
this was Aaron Judge’s 36th career multi-HR game, 2 more than any other player in his 1st 1,000 career games
[this was his 901st game]
And finally..
most consecutive games reaching base safely, teammates in games played together (Expansion Era, 1961):
1998 Cal Ripken, Eric Davis: 36
2001 Ichiro Suzuki, Edgar Martinez: 35
2024 Anthony Volpe, Aaron Judge: 34 *active
2003 Andruw Jones, Rafael Furcal: 34
h/t @EliasSports
Judge's recent production is even more important to the Yankees considering that Juan Soto is out for a few games with his lingering forearm problems.
The 32-year-old is a multi-time All-Star, a Home Run Derby champion and the 2022 American League MVP. He's in the ninth year of his career, all with the Yankees. He has hit 280 career home runs and has 629 lifetime RBI.
The Yankees and Dodgers will play again on Sunday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast as part of "Sunday Night Baseball" on ESPN.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.