New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Matches Babe Ruth With Historic Start to Season
The New York Yankees' historic power surge continued Thursday night, with Aaron Judge once again leading the charge.
Judge hit one of the Yankees' three home runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, helping his team avoid the sweep with a 9-7 victory. The reigning AL MVP finished the contest a triple shy of the cycle, racking up four RBIs and two runs in his five at-bats.
Through the first six games of the 2025 regular season, Judge is batting .417 with five home runs, 15 RBIs and a 1.648 OPS.
According to OptaSTATS, Judge is only the second MLB player ever to record at least five home runs and 15 RBIs over his first six games played in a season since RBIs became an official stat in 1920. The only other member of the exclusive club is Babe Ruth, who achieved the feat in 1932.
Judge's 15 RBIs are tied for the second most through a team's first six games, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Only Chris Davis had more, recording 17 by this point in the 2013 season.
Entering the seventh game of the 2024 campaign, Judge had zero home runs and one RBI. He went on to post an MLB-leading 58 home runs and 144 RBIs before the playoffs began.
As for the Yankees, their 22 home runs are far and away the most ever by any team through six games. Judge's five homers could get wiped away entirely, and they would still be tied for the top spot on the list.
Judge and the Yankees will play their first road game of the season Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch from PNC Park is scheduled for 4:12 p.m. ET.
