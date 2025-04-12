Pete Alonso Continues to Hit Historic Milestones as New York Mets Beat Athletics

Fastball

The Mets beat the Athletics 7-6 on Friday night in West Sacramento as the first baseman helped carry the offense.

New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park on April 11.
Despite giving up two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the New York Mets held onto beat the Athletics 7-6 on Friday night in West Sacramento, Calif.

With the win, the Mets are 9-4 and in first place in the National League East while the loss drops the A's to 5-9 and in last place in the American League West.

Pete Alonso stole the show offensively for New York, going 3-for-3 with a homer, a run scored and three RBIs. He's hitting .378 on the young season, which has made some personal history for him, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Pete Alonso is hitting .378, second-highest among qualified hitters and tops in the NL

His only other 13-game spans with that high an average in his career were all in 2019:

3 overlapping spans in June and 2 overlapping spans in Aug

The former All-Star also keeps moving up the ranks in Mets history, with his 230 homers sitting third all-time behind Darryl Strawberry (252) and David Wright (242).

Now 30, Alonso is a career .251 hitter. He hit a career-high 53 homers back in 2019 and has hit 34 or more homers in each full season since he entered the league in 2019. He hit 16 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, which was 60 games.

The two teams will be back in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. David Peterson will start for New York and carries a 1-0 record with a 2.53 ERA. The A's have not announced a starter.

