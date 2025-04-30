Pete Alonso Moves One Step Closer to New York Mets' Legends on Historic List
The New York Mets took the opening game of a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Citi Field, winning 8-3.
The win moves New York to 21-9 through its first 30 games. The Mets, who got to the National League Championship Series last season, are in first place in the National League East.
The Diamondbacks are 15-14 and in fourth in the highly-competitive National League West.
Pete Alonso put together another big night for New York, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, two runs scored, a walk and an RBI. The home run was his seventh of the season and continues to move him up the team's all-time list.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in Mets history:
Darryl Strawberry: 252
David Wright: 242
Pete Alonso: 233
Alonso, who re-signed with the Mets this past offseason after much conversation, is hitting .346 with a stellar .462 on-base percentage. He's also carrying a 1.126 OPS.
One of the best power hitters in baseball, he hit a career-high 53 homers in 2019 and has hit 34 or more homers in each full season since he entered the league in 2019. He hit 16 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, which was 60 games.
The Mets and Diamondbacks will play again on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET. Former National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes will pitch for Arizona. He's 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA. Huascar Brazoban will pitch for New York. He's 1-0 with a 1.56 ERA this season.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI HOMERS AGAIN: Shohei Ohtani hit a home run on Tuesday off Sandy Alcantara, marking yet another high-velocity homer. Ohtani, 30, continues to move up an impressive list in Statcast-Era history. CLICK HERE:
ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown of the Houston Astros is doing things not seen since Dallas Keuchel in 2015, the same year that Keuchel won the Cy Young. CLICK HERE:
TARIK the TERRIFIC: Tarik Skubal threw a gem that has rarely been replicated in team history for the Tigers over the weekend. CLICK HERE: