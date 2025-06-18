Pete Crow-Armstrong of Chicago Cubs Joins Former Reds Star in Special Baseball History
The Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Tuesday night as Pete Crow-Armstrong continued his strong run at the plate.
The 23-year-old went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk, a run scored and an RBI. The home run was his 19th of the season and raised his batting average to .270.
According to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy, "PCA" also joined some extremely rare baseball history.
19+ HR & 23+ SB through 72 games
Modern baseball history (since 1901)
Eric Davis — 1987
Pete Crow-Armstrong — 2025
Crow-Armstrong is looking like a virtual lock to make the All-Star Game this season, and he could even factor into the MVP conversation at the end of the year. The Cubs are now 45-28, which is good enough for first place in the National League Central. The Brewers are in second at 39-35.
As for PCA's company? Davis is one of the most talented players we've seen in the last 40 years or so. He hit 37 homers and drove in 100 runs for the Reds in 1987 and also had 34 homers and 101 RBIs in 1989. He also stole 50 bases in 1987, but injuries eventually took their toll on him. He never played more than 132 games in a season and played less than 100 in 10 of 18 professional seasons. He missed all of the 1995 campaign.
The Cubs and Brewers will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 8:05 p.m. ET. Jacob Misiorowski will pitch for Milwaukee against Jameson Taillon.
