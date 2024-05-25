Philadelphia Phillies Accomplish Something Never Done in More Than 130 Years of Team History
Heading into play on Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies have accomplished something never done by any Phillies team since 1892.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Phillies have won 29 of their last 35 games
that's their best 35-game span within a season since 1892
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
It's been a special first two months for the Phillies, who are aiming to win the World Series for the first time since 2008. The team has been to the World Series and the NLCS in consecutive seasons and is clearly motivated to get back to that level again in October.
Ranger Suarez is currently the favorite for the National League Cy Young Award, while Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler also help give Philly a dynamite 1-2-3 starting rotation. Offensively, the Phillies boast power with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, while also featuring speed in multiple spots. In addition, Philly has an aggressive President of Baseball Operations in Dave Dombrowski who is often willing to overstep in order to get the team help at the trade deadline.
With all of these factors, the Phillies should continue to put up excellent numbers throughout the rest of the season. They are currently on pace to tie the major league wins record in a season of 116, set by the 2001 Seattle Mariners and the 1906 Chicago Cubs.
The Phillies play the Colorado Rockies in a weekend series at Coors Field. While the Phillies have the most wins in baseball, the Rockies have the fewest in the National League.
