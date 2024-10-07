Philadelphia Phillies Win as Bryce Harper Gets Historic Streak Extended
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 7-6 on Sunday afternoon in one of the best postseason games in recent memory.
The two teams exchanged leads multiple times throughout the contest before Nick Castellanos ultimately hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Castellanos went 3-for-5 with two RBI in the win and Bryson Stott went 2-for-4 with two RBI as well. Furthermore, Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored. He connected for his first home run of the postseason.
That home run also helped Harper and the Phillies continue some unique baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
Bryce Harper’s teams have now won 12 straight postseason games in which he’s homered, extending the longest such streak all-time
h/t @EliasSports
That streak goes back to Harper's time in Washington with the Nationals. The 31-year-old has now registered 186 postseason at-bats and has hit 17 home runs. He is a .280 career playoff hitter with 33 RBI.
In the regular season, Harper hit .285 this year with 30 homers and 87 RBI. The former MVP also carried a .898 OPS.
The two teams will take Monday off so they can travel to New York to start the Citi Field portion of the series.
Game 3 will be played on Tuesday night with first pitch starting at 5:08 p.m. ET. The Phillies will send veteran right-hander Aaron Nola to the mound while the Mets will counter with veteran left-hander Sean Manaea.
The series is tied at one game apiece.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.