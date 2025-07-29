Fastball

Pittsburgh Pirates Former MVP Ties Hall of Famer on Historic List

Andrew McCutchen hit his 17th home run of the season in Pittsburgh's win over the Giants.

Brady Farkas

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) wears a shirt bearing a quote attributed to Pirates former right fielder Dave Parker to commemorate Parkers memory on the weekend of his induction into the Professional Baseball Hall of Fame before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 26.
Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) wears a shirt bearing a quote attributed to Pirates former right fielder Dave Parker to commemorate Parkers memory on the weekend of his induction into the Professional Baseball Hall of Fame before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 26. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Monday night at Oracle Park, improving to 45-62 on the season.

Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-5 with a home run in the win, also scoring a run and driving in two. The home run was his 10th of the year and tied him with Hall of Famer Willie McCovey on a historic list.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Most consecutive seasons with 10+ home runs to start career:

Henry Aaron: 23
Eddie Murray: 20
Carl Yastrzemski: 20
Barry Bonds: 19
Albert Pujols: 19
Frank Robinson: 19
Harold Baines: 18
Mickey Mantle: 18
Andrew McCutchen: 17 *incl 2025
Jeff Kent: 17
Willie McCovey: 17

One of the most consistent players in the league since he entered in 2009, the 38-year-old McCutchen is hitting .248 with 10 home runs, 34 RBIs and a stolen base. He's also carrying a .325 on-base percentage.

A 17-year veteran of the Pirates, Giants, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies, McCutchen is a career .272 hitter with 329 home runs. A five-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger, he won the MVP Award in 2013. He led the majors in on-base percentage in 2014 at .410.

Tying McCovey in baseball history is no small feat, as he was a 22-year veteran who hit 521 home runs. A Hall of Famer, he made six All-Star Games and won an MVP.

The Pirates are now 45-62 on the season and they'll take on the Giants again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Left-hander Bailey Falter (PIT) battles Justin Verlander.

Related MLB Stories

DEATH OF A LEGEND: Ryne Sandberg, the Baseball Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 65 this week. CLICK HERE:

SKENES IS UNREAL! Paul Skenes is making rarely before seen history for the Pirates, doing it on both a season-long and career-long level. CLICK HERE:

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: Though it came in a loss, Shohei Ohtani continued to change baseball history on Saturday night. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History