Pittsburgh Pirates Former MVP Ties Hall of Famer on Historic List

Most consecutive seasons with 10+ home runs to start career:



Henry Aaron: 23

Eddie Murray: 20

Carl Yastrzemski: 20

Barry Bonds: 19

Albert Pujols: 19

Frank Robinson: 19

Harold Baines: 18

Mickey Mantle: 18

Andrew McCutchen: 17 *incl 2025

Jeff Kent: 17

Willie McCovey: 17 https://t.co/Wk3nWgzizy