Pittsburgh Pirates Former MVP Ties Hall of Famer on Historic List
The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Monday night at Oracle Park, improving to 45-62 on the season.
Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-5 with a home run in the win, also scoring a run and driving in two. The home run was his 10th of the year and tied him with Hall of Famer Willie McCovey on a historic list.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most consecutive seasons with 10+ home runs to start career:
Henry Aaron: 23
Eddie Murray: 20
Carl Yastrzemski: 20
Barry Bonds: 19
Albert Pujols: 19
Frank Robinson: 19
Harold Baines: 18
Mickey Mantle: 18
Andrew McCutchen: 17 *incl 2025
Jeff Kent: 17
Willie McCovey: 17
One of the most consistent players in the league since he entered in 2009, the 38-year-old McCutchen is hitting .248 with 10 home runs, 34 RBIs and a stolen base. He's also carrying a .325 on-base percentage.
A 17-year veteran of the Pirates, Giants, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies, McCutchen is a career .272 hitter with 329 home runs. A five-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger, he won the MVP Award in 2013. He led the majors in on-base percentage in 2014 at .410.
Tying McCovey in baseball history is no small feat, as he was a 22-year veteran who hit 521 home runs. A Hall of Famer, he made six All-Star Games and won an MVP.
The Pirates are now 45-62 on the season and they'll take on the Giants again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 9:45 p.m. ET.
Left-hander Bailey Falter (PIT) battles Justin Verlander.
Related MLB Stories
DEATH OF A LEGEND: Ryne Sandberg, the Baseball Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 65 this week. CLICK HERE:
SKENES IS UNREAL! Paul Skenes is making rarely before seen history for the Pirates, doing it on both a season-long and career-long level. CLICK HERE:
REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: Though it came in a loss, Shohei Ohtani continued to change baseball history on Saturday night. CLICK HERE: