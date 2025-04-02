Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz, Isiah Kiner-Falefa Combine For Historic Start to Season
The Pittsburgh Pirates have been far and away the most dangerous team on the basepaths this season, with two main players leading the way.
Entering Tuesday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays, center fielder Oneil Cruz led all of MLB with five stolen bases. He also led the Pirates with five walks. Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa ranks second on the team in both categories with four of each.
According to OptaSTATS, Cruz and Kiner-Falefa are the first pair of teammates in MLB's modern era to combine for at least nine stolen bases and 10 walks in their team's first five games of a season.
Cruz is batting just .200 on the season, but with an .829 OPS. Kiner-Fafela, meanwhile is batting .333 with an .807 OPS.
Despite the production that has come from Cruz and Kiner-Falefa's patience, discipline and speed, the Pirates opened the season 1-4. They currently trail the Rays 6-0 in the sixth inning, well on their way towards a 1-5 start.
