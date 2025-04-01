Toronto Blue Jays Trade Journeyman Reliever Nick Robertson to Houston Astros
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded right-handed pitcher Nick Robertson to the Houston Astros, the teams announced Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto designated Robertson for assignment on Thursday, just before their first regular season game of 2025. Rather than losing him on waivers, the Blue Jays were able to flip Robertson to the Astros and get minor league righty Edinaon Batista back in return.
Robertson joined the Blue Jays in September 2024, arriving via the waiver wire. He came over from the Los Angeles Angels following previous stints with the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
In 27 career big league appearances between 2023 and 2024, Robertson boasts a 5.30 ERA and -0.4 WAR. The 26-year-old is 8-10 with a 4.15 ERA in his minor league career.
Batista, 22, is 19-14 with a 4.77 ERA in 88 career minor league outings.
Sam Connon