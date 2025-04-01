New York Yankees Reunite With Veteran Relief Pitcher Adam Ottavino
The New York Yankees have signed relief pitcher Adam Ottavino to a major league contract, the team announced Tuesday.
Ottavino previously pitched for the Yankees in 2019 and 2020. He went on to join the Yankees' biggest rivals, playing for the Boston Red Sox in 2021 and the New York Mets between 2022 and 2024.
The 39-year-old righty spent spring training with the Red Sox, going 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA, 2.000 WHIP and 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings before getting released from his minor league deal.
Still, Ottavino is a workhorse who ranks third among all MLB pitchers with 496 appearances since the start of the 2017 season.
Closer Devin Williams hitting the paternity list freed up a spot for Ottavino on the active 26-man roster. As for the 40-man roster, the Yankees transferred right-handed pitcher JT Brubaker from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, keeping him out through the end of May.
Ottavino spent seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies before initially making his way to the Bronx. He went 6-5 with a 1.90 ERA and 2.3 WAR in 2019 before going 2-3 with a 5.89 ERA and -0.1 WAR in 2020, convincing New York to trade him to Boston.
After posting a 7-3 record, 4.21 ERA and 0.8 WAR with the Red Sox in 2021, Ottavino went 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and 2.3 WAR with the Mets in 2022. Ottavino remained relevant with a 3.21 ERA, 1.2 WAR and 12 saves in 2023, but had a 4.34 ERA and 0.0 WAR in 2024.
The Yankees lost Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Tim Mayza from their bullpen over the winter, replacing them with Williams, Jonathan Loaisiga and Ryan Yarbrough. With Williams out for at least the next few days, though, it makes sense to bring in a familiar face who has proven capable of carving out significant MLB roles in the past.
Ottavino could pitch as soon as Tuesday, when the 3-0 Yankees open up their series against the 2-2 Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
