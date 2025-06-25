Pirates' Paul Skenes, Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Set to Face Off in Historic Showdown

Paul Skenes of the @Pirates and Jacob Misiorowski of the @Brewers will face off today on @MLBNetwork and in the #MLBTV Free Game of the Day. The young flamethrowers are two of 11 pitchers in Major League history under the age of 24 to have a start of at least 5.0 innings and no… https://t.co/v5uFaEY2e0