Pirates' Paul Skenes, Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Set to Face Off in Historic Showdown
Jacob Misiorowski has been the talk of the baseball world ever since he reached the majors, with the Milwaukee Brewers righty breaking multiple records right off the bat.
Misiorowski tossed 5.0 scoreless no-hit innings in his MLB debut on June 12 before allowing two hits and one earned run in 6.0 innings his next time out. Through two outings, the 23-year-old flamethrower is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA, 0.545 WHIP, 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.5 WAR.
But for as historically dominant Misiorowski has been on the mound thus far, it hasn't exactly been that long since the sport saw a similar level of breakout success.
Just last year, Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes tossed 6.0 scoreless, hitless innings in his second MLB appearance. The then-22-year-old proceeded to go 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 0.947 WHIP, 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 5.9 WAR en route to NL Rookie of the Year honors and a third-place finish in NL Cy Young voting.
To the delight of baseball fans everywhere, Misiorowski and Skenes will be going head-to-head in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
As noted by MLB Communications, Skenes and Misiorowski are two of only 11 pitchers under the age of 24 to record a start of at least 5.0 innings and no hits allowed within the first two starts of their big league careers. Their meeting won't only be must-see TV – it will also be a crossover for the history books.
The much-anticipated showed will decide the division rivalry series, as Pittsburgh took game one and Milwaukee stole game two. First pitch for the finale is set for 2:10 p.m. ET.
