Arizona Diamondbacks Slugger Eugenio Suárez Left Out of Lineup Due to Hand Injury
Third baseman Eugenio Suárez will not be in the Arizona Diamondbacks' starting lineup for Tuesday's showdown against the Chicago White Sox, according to 98.7 FM's John Gambadoro.
Suárez left Monday's game in the first inning after getting hit by a pitch on his right hand. Since X-rays came back negative, it remains to be seen what specific issue Suárez is facing.
The Diamondbacks lost catcher Gabriel Moreno and right fielder Corbin Carroll to the injured list over the past few days, despite negative initial X-rays, so Suárez may not be out of the woods yet. Moreno suffered a hairline fracture in his right hand, while Carroll has a chip fracture in his left wrist.
Suárez had appeared in all 78 of the Diamondbacks' games this season prior to Tuesday. He was batting .251 with 25 home runs, 16 doubles, an .892 OPS and a 2.6 WAR, leading the National League with 67 RBIs.
That production has the 33-year-old slugger competing for his second career All-Star appearance, as he currently boasts the third-most votes among NL third baseman. Missing an extended period of time could knock Suárez out of that race, though, on top of interrupting of D-backs' resurgent 13-7 start to June.
First pitch from Rate Field in Chicago on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. Veteran utility man Ildemaro Vargas will likely take Suárez's place in the hot corner, as he has done when Suárez has served as a designated hitter.
