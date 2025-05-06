Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz Delivers Historic 100 MPH Outfield Assist
Oneil Cruz's transition to the outfield hasn't been without its speed bumps, but the Pittsburgh Pirates star showed a major flash Monday night.
The Pirates entered the sixth inning leading the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2. Wilson Contreras hit a go-ahead, two-run home run, though, before Jose Barrero extended the Cardinals' advantage with a two-RBI, ground-rule double.
St. Louis tried to make it a 7-3 ballgame when Lars Nootbaar flied out to Cruz in center, but Cruz wasn't going to allow a sacrifice fly that easily.
Cruz got a full running start, caught the ball and crow-hopped before delivering a 100 mile-per-hour throw home. His laser beat Victor Scott II to the plate, preventing a run with an inning-ending outfield assist.
That stands alone as the fastest outfield assist at home plate across MLB so far this season.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it was also the fourth-fastest outfield assist by a Pirates player in the Statcast era, which dates back to 2015. Starling Marte carved out the top-two spots in the list in 2016, while Billy Cook ranks third with the 100.2 mile-per-hour assist he delivered on Sept. 11, 2024.
The Pirates didn't score another run, so the Cardinals held on to win 6-3. Cruz finished 2-for-4 with a run.
The 26-year-old is now batting .252 with eight home runs, 18 RBIs, 21 runs, 14 stolen bases and an .889 OPS through 33 games this season. The 6-foot-7 shortstop-turned-center fielder already has a 1.1 fWAR, leading Pittsburgh players in the stat.
Cruz entered Monday with -9 defensive runs saved, however, so his consistency out in center has held him back statistically. But if he can keep coming through with game-changing plays like the one he had Monday night, Cruz could turn into a valuable defender at his new position.
