Former Dodgers, Blue Jays Pitcher Ross Stripling Announces Retirement From MLB
Right-handed swingman Ross Stripling has retired from MLB, he announced on social media Monday.
Stripling spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics, totaling 248 appearances and 129 starts over nine big league seasons. He made one All-Star appearance with the Dodgers in 2018.
The Kansas City Royals inked Stripling to a minor league contract in February, but he requested his release as spring training was coming to a close in March. The 35-year-old did not find another landing spot, instead opting to bring his career to a close.
"After 13 seasons and full of tremendous pride and gratitude, it's time to hang up the cleats," Stripling wrote. "I never could have imagined the experiences and memories I'd be a part of. They exceeded every hope that my younger self could have dreamt for my baseball career."
Stripling went on to thank his family, friends, coaches and teammates. As for what's next he said he is looking forward to spending time at home with his family.
Stripling was selected by the Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M. He was ranked as the No. 16 prospect in Los Angeles' farm system entering the 2016 campaign, when he would ultimately make his MLB debut.
The Dodgers trotted Stripling out for 59 starts and 84 relief outings between 2016 and 2020, until they traded him to the Blue Jays for two players to be named later at the 2020 deadline.
Stripling remained in Toronto through the end of 2022, at which point he signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Giants. He was dealt from San Francisco to Oakland in 2024, though, ultimately making his final big league appearances with the A's.
Over the course of his career, Stripling went 40-54 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.245 WHIP, 741 strikeouts and a 6.9 WAR. He had a 4.16 ERA and 1.228 WHIP as a starter, compared to his 4.20 ERA and 1.297 WHIP as a reliever.
Stripling's career earnings totaled $35.6 million.
Related MLB Stories
- RANGERS INTRODUCE BOONE: Bret Boone, who made a name for himself with the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners in the 1990s and 2000s, is set to replace Donnie Ecker as the Texas Rangers' hitting coach. CLICK HERE
- SÁNCHEZ BACK IN LINEUP: Miami Marlins right fielder Jesús Sánchez has been out of the lineup with back tightness since April 30, but the struggling slugger will bat cleanup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. CLICK HERE
- HARRISON RETURNS IN NEW ROLE: Kyle Harrison was called back up from Triple-A on Sunday, but the San Francisco Giants don't appear comfortable slotting the lefty back into their rotation just yet. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.