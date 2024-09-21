Richard Fitts Blanks Minnesota Twins in Historic Gem, But Boston Red Sox Lose Again
Even with their breakout rookie continuing to dominate, the Boston Red Sox could not find their way out of the loss column.
The Red Sox played host to the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, their playoff hopes already dashed to near-zero as a result of an ill-timed 2-5 skid. They had right-hander Richard Fitts taking the mound, though, and he came into the contest hotter than anyone else on Boston's staff.
Fitts didn't waver one bit against the Twins, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings. He struck out three, allowing five hits and a walk, and the Red Sox led 1-0 when he got the hook.
In the three starts he's made since getting called up for his major league debut on Sept. 8, Fitts has yet to allow an earned run. The 24-year-old gave up two unearned against the Chicago White Sox in his first outing, but he has held the New York Yankees and Twins off the board entirely in his two games since.
According to MLB Pipeline, Fitts is now one of two pitchers in MLB history to throw at least 5.0 innings without allowing an earned run in each of his first three career starts in the big leagues. He is the first Red Sox pitcher ever to achieve the feat.
And yet, Boston has gone on to lose all three of his starts.
Veteran relief pitcher Chris Martin gave up the tying run in the top of the seventh on Friday, then Cooper Criswell got tagged for three more in the top of the 12th. Connor Wong's RBI groundout prevented the Red Sox from getting blanked in extras, but they still fell short of a comeback and lost 4-2.
Fitts has three no-decisions under his belt, despite boasting a 0.00 ERA and 1.149 WHIP. Baseball Reference also has his WAR at 0.8 through just 15.2 innings of work.
The Red Sox acquired Fitts from the Yankees last December, when they shipped outfielder Alex Verdugo to their fiercest rival. Boston also got back reliever Greg Weissert and pitching prospect Nicholas Judice back as part of the deal.
According to MLB Pipeline, Fitts is the No. 3 pitcher and No. 13 overall prospect in the Red Sox's farm system. Fitts and Wiessert have combined for a 1.1 WAR this season, while Verdugo's WAR is sitting at 0.9.
With eight games left in the regular season, Fitts likely has one more start on the books in 2024.
