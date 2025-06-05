San Diego Padres' Manny Machado Blasts 350th Career Home Run, Joins Exclusive Club
Manny Machado reached a major career milestone Thursday afternoon, earning a spot in the history books in the process.
In the third inning of the San Diego Padres' showdown with the San Francisco Giants, the 32-year-old third baseman hit a 391-foot, two-run home run to left-center. The go-ahead bomb marked the 350th home run of Machado's career.
Machado is now one of 10 third basemen in MLB history to reach 350 career homers. The rest of the list is made up of Mike Schmidt, Eddie Matthews, Adrian Beltre, Chipper Jones, Darrell Evans, Aramis Ramirez, Graig Nettles, Matt Williams and Gary Gaetti.
The club will almost assuredly have another new member at some point this summer, with St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado currently sitting at 347 home runs for his career.
Machado debuted with the Baltimore Orioles back in 2012, got traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 and has been with the Padres since 2019. He has nine years and nearly $300 million remaining on his contract, so he has plenty of time to keep bolstering his Hall of Fame resume.
To this point in his career, Machado is a .280 hitter with an .828 OPS, boasting six All-Star appearances, two Silver Sluggers and two Gold Gloves. He has cleared 28 homers and 85 RBIs in every non-COVID season since 2015, racking up a 59.7 career WAR along the way.
Through 61 games in 2025, Machado is batting .316 with nine home runs, 17 doubles, 31 RBIs, eight stolen bases and an .879 OPS.
