Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette Stands Alone With Year-Long Home Run Drought
Bo Bichette has never been a league-leading slugger, but he did put up solid power numbers for a shortstop through his first few MLB seasons.
That has not been the case over the past 11 months.
The Toronto Blue Jays star has yet to hit a home run through 24 games this season, despite leading the American League with 104 at-bats. The drought goes back even further, considering he didn't hit any homers in his final 31 games of 2024.
As noted by content creator Chris Black, Bichette is one of 328 MLB players who has logged at least 200 plate appearances since May 28, 2024. He is the only one without a home run.
Bichette's last homer came on May 27, 2024, against the Chicago White Sox. He wound out missing 10 days in June, then two more months from mid-July to mid-September due to a reaggrevated calf strain, severely limiting how many cracks he got at going yard again.
Still, 239 consecutive plate appearances without a home run is far from Bichette's typical profile.
Between 2021 and 2023, Bichette hit .298 with an .815 OPS, averaging 26 home runs, 37 doubles, 96 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and a 4.8 WAR per 162 games. He made two All-Star appearances in that span, placing top-16 in AL MVP voting in all three seasons.
Bichette is currently batting .298 so far in 2025. His 162-game pace has him on track for 54 doubles, 88 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and a 3.4 WAR, all of which are relatively in line with his peak numbers. Without any home runs, though, the 27-year-old's OPS sits at .714.
The Blue Jays have had home run problems beyond Bichette, as well. Their 13 homers rank No. 29 in MLB, and their pace through 24 games is the worst in franchise history.
Toronto dropped its fourth consecutive contest Tuesday, falling further into last place in the AL East. To avoid a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros, the Blue Jays need to break that losing streak Wednesday.
First pitch from Daikin Park is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.
