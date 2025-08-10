San Francisco Giants' Justin Verlander Reaches Historic Career Milestone
Justin Verlander didn't have his cleanest outing Sunday against the Washington Nationals, but he managed to make a bit of history before his afternoon took a turn for the worse.
The San Francisco Giants veteran tossed a scoreless first frame in the decisive series finale, getting all three outs via strikeouts. That brought him to 3,500 strikeouts in his big league career, dating all the way back to his time with the Detroit Tigers.
Verlander is now one of 10 pitchers in MLB history to reach the milestone. He could soon climb the all-time leaderboard, as well, with Walter Johnson currently sitting in ninth with 3,509.
Verlander ultimately gave up a single, two doubles and a home run in the second inning Sunday, allowing the Nationals to jump out to a 4-0 lead. That spoiled a recent hot streak for Verlander, who had given up just one earned run in 15.0 innings across his previous three outings.
On the whole this season, Verlander is 1-8 with a 4.59 ERA, 1.500 WHIP and 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings. He entered Sunday with a -0.1 WAR through 19 starts.
Verlander was equally as unimpressive with the Houston Astros in 2024, but that hardly erases all he has accomplished over his 20 seasons in the majors. He has racked up 263 wins, nine All-Star appearances, three Cy Young Awards, two World Series rings and an 80.9 WAR with a 3.33 ERA, 1.135 WHIP and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
CJ Abrams' home run on Sunday also marked the 3,000th hit Verlander has allowed in his career, extending his lead among active players.
The 42-year-old is set to hit free agency at the end of the season, as are his contemporaries in Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer. The trio of future Hall of Fame aces could be in the midst of their final seasons in the big leagues, with a new era set to begin in 2026 or soon after.
