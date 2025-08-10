New York Mets Slugger on Verge of Breaking All-Time Franchise Home Run Record
Pete Alonso did more than simply get the New York Mets on the board Saturday.
In the top of the second inning, the 30-year-old first baseman took Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Tobias Myers deep to center field, leading off the frame with a 413-foot solo shot. That marked the 26th home run of the season for Alonso, as well as the 252nd home run of his big league career.
Alonso is now tied with Darryl Strawberry for most home runs in Mets franchise history.
It took Strawberry 1,106 games to reach that mark, while Alonso made it in 963 games. There are 45 games left on the Mets' regular season slate, giving Alonso plenty of time to pull ahead and claim full possession of the all-time record.
Alonso's home run journey started when he blasted 53 en route to NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2019. He has made five All-Star appearances across his seven seasons in the big leagues, averaging 42 homers per 162 games along the way.
Through 117 games this season, Alonso is batting .261 with an .855 OPS, both of which are far beyond his marks from the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.
The Mets initially added Alonso in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and he has certainly made good on his potential thus far. After testing the waters in free agency last winter, Alonso has a player option for 2026 that could determine if he remains in Queens longer than a decade, as well as how big of a lead he builds out over Strawberry.
Alonso went 0-for-3 the rest of the way Saturday, all while the Brewers pulled back ahead and won 7-4. The Mets will have a chance to avoid the sweep and snap their six-game losing streak Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.
