New York Yankees Manager Ejected For MLB-Leading 5th Time This Season
Needing a victory to lead the New York Yankees to their first series win of August, manager Aaron Boone wasn't doing much to hide his emotions Sunday afternoon.
The Yankees already trailed the Houston Astros 2-0 midway through the third inning of the rubber match in the Bronx. Third baseman Ryan McMahon led off the bottom of the frame for New York, keeping his bat on his shoulder as Jason Alexander took the 1-2 advantage in the count.
Strike two looked a little low to Boone, who made his frustrations known from the dugout. He continued to complain about the unfair zone, even after getting warned by home plate umpire Derek Thomas, so Thomas ejected him then and there.
Boone stormed onto the field and pled his case some more, but the damage was already done. It marked the fifth time this season that Boone has gotten the boot, more than anyone else in MLB.
Boone peaked with nine ejections in 2022, coming down to seven and six in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Since taking over as the Yankees' skipper in 2018, Boone has racked up 44 ejections, which averages out to one every 26 games.
McMahon flied out to center after Boone's ejection and the Yankees failed to put a run on the board that inning. The Astros went up 4-0 in the fifth, and ace Max Fried was relieved by struggling star closer Devin Williams in the sixth.
The Yankees' 20-30 record since June 12 is only 1.0 game away from being the worst mark in the American League in that time. Their lead over the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final AL Wild Card spot in down to 0.5 games as a result of their midseason tailspin.
