Shohei Ohtani Shines Again, Putting Himself in Exclusive Group in Los Angeles Dodgers History
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff home run for the second straight night as the group beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-2 at Progressive Field on Memorial Day Monday.
Ohtani's home run gave him 19 for the season, which puts him in the league-lead, and it also put him in some exclusive team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in team’s first 54 games, Dodgers history:
1951 Gil Hodges: 20
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 19
2019 Cody Bellinger: 19
1955 Roy Campanella: 19
In addition to his 19 home runs, Ohtani has 33 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. The reigning National League MVP, he's also hitting .295 with a .392 on-base percentage. He's putting himself in position to win another MVP Award, which would be his fourth.
He'd rather put the team in position to win another World Series title as they did a season ago. LA enters play on Tuesday at 33-21 and in first place in the National League West.
In addition to Ohtani's contributions, the Dodgers also got a home run from Will Smith and two more hits from Freddie Freeman. Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned the win on the mound, going six strong innings. He allowed just two earned runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out seven and his ERA now sits at 1.97 for the season.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch slated for 6:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Dustin May will go for Los Angeles while Tanner Bibee pitches for the Guardians.
