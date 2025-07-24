St. Louis Cardinals Boast Historic Homefield Advantage Over San Diego Padres
If history is any guide, the St. Louis Cardinals shouldn't be too worried about the visiting San Diego Padres this week.
The Cardinals are hosting the Padres in a four-game set at Busch Stadium from Thursday through Sunday. But even though San Diego is 55-47 with a plus-16 run differential this season, compared to St. Louis' 52-51 record and minus-four run differential, homefield advantage could very well make the difference.
According to OptaSTATS, the Cardinals' 172-87 all-time record at home against the Padres gives them the second-best home wining percentage by a current National League franchise over another. The only head-to-head matchup that is more one-sided is the San Francisco Giants' 178-90 home record against the Colorado Rockies.
If the Cardinals can win three out of four this weekend, they will overtake the Giants' winning percentage versus the Rockies.
The Cardinals are one of MLB's most accomplished franchises, winning 23 NL pennants and 11 World Series dating back to their inception in 1882. The Padres, meanwhile, have made the playoffs just eight times since their inaugural season in 1969, winning two pennants and zero championships.
First pitch from St. Louis on Thursday is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET.
The two foes won't have to wait long to face off again following Sunday's finale, since they have a three-game series in San Diego on the books from Aug. 1-3.
